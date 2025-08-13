Motivational Camp Concludes with Certificate Ceremony at Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Arabic School

Kampung rimba: The Education Intervention Program’s Motivational Camp, organized by Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony. The event, held at Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Arabic School, aimed to instil a positive and constructive spirit among participants to aid in their future success.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was attended by Awang Haji Abdullah @ Dollah bin Haji Ahad, the Assistant Managing Director for Corporate Services at Yayasan. A total of 166 selected students participated in the Motivational Camp. These students were from Year 6 and 11, as well as Primary 6 religious school students, all of whom are participants in Yayasan’s nationwide Education Intervention Program.