​Children play an important role in the society and it is the parents’ duty to educate their children. Nature is a child’s first window into wonder. Therefore, parents are the children’s first teachers in shaping their personality. These were among the content of Mother and Children Awareness forum held at The Mall, Gadong yesterday afternoon.

Titled ‘Children and Dreams,’ the forum discussed procedures in monitoring children in education, spending time and understanding parenting skills in dealing with children in different situations including parents with differently-abled children. The panel members were Doctor Mohammad Hilmy Baihaqy bin Haji Awang Yusof, Lecturer at the Faculty of Islamic Development Management, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA; Mohammad Khairul Nazif bin Haji Awang Damit, Assistant Lecturer at UNISSA’s Faculty of Usuluddin and Awang Haji Khairulmu’az bin Haji Sibodaud, Certified Daie from Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB.

