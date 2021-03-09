Following the changes in the de-escalation of social distancing measures, the Ministry of Religious Affairs in its press release yesterday announced the implementation of Phase 5 New Normals for mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide.

For Phase 5, congregants and the public who are praying at mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide are required to follow the guidelines stipulated. They are required to register using the BruHealth application and obtain green or yellow codes only; those feeling unwell are advised not to visit the mosque; take body temperature checks; bring their own prayer mats for Friday Prayer and the five times daily prayer. Apart from that, physical distancing between congregants is according to the measurements of their respective prayer mats; avoid shaking hands; perform ablution at home; wear face masks when performing the Friday Prayer and use hand sanitisers before and after entering the mosque. There is no age restriction to the congregants performing the Friday Prayer. Mosque congregants are advised to always comply with every recommendation and advice outlined by the Ministry of Health from time to time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei