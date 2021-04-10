Towards taking care of the administration and management of Mosque Youths group nationwide, Mosque Affairs Department with the Head of Mosque Youths Group nationwide yesterday morning held a Muzakarah or Discussion Session at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampung Kiarong.

The discussion followed by the appointment of the Higher Committee of Mosque Youth nationwide. Present was Awang Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri, Acting Director Of Mosque Affairs at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The Muzakarah also discussed efforts towards diversify activities for Mosque youths. According to Awang Haji Yusli bin Haji Ashli, Head of Youth Unit, the Muzakarah also aimed to strengthen the relation among mosque leaders as well as to provide advice for Mosque Youths.

Source: Radio Television Brunei