Mosque Cleaning Campaign

As part of the preparation for the upcoming month of Ramadhan, Kampung Layong Mosque Takmir Committee held a voluntary works and cleaning campaign activities at the said mosque.

The campaign was joined by the mosque congregants and Muslimah as well as volunteers from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, Fire and rescue Department as well as the Public Works Department. Through such community activity, it is hope to provide comfort to the congregants and villagers in performing their Ibadah or act of worship. It is also among the efforts to glorify the mosque by creating a clean and conducive mosque atmosphere.

Source: Radio Television Brunei