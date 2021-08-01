A fire that gutted a mosque at the Mentiri National Housing Scheme in 2017, has brought about the arrests of two individuals for investigation. The two suspects, a local man and woman; 39-year-old Mohd Erwan bin Manggis, and Efarizah binti Zakaria, aged 43, are believed to have been involved in the incident.

The first suspect, Mohd Erwan bin Manggis was brought before the Bandar Seri Begawan Intermediate Court to face charges under Section 435 of the Penal Code, Chapter 22 for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage. The suspect was also charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code, Chapter 22 for theft at a rented house in Kampung Lumapas in March 2021. Mohd Erwan bin Manggis pleaded guilty to both charges and the next hearing will be held on the 17th of August 2021 for sentencing. The court has ordered for the defendant to be remanded until the mention date. For the second suspect, investigation is ongoing to gather evidence on the suspect’s involvement.

Source: Radio Television Brunei