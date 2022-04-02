The Minister of Religious Affairs explained on the Standard Operating Procedure or SOP on mosque activities during Ramadhan which began last night.

First explained are the terawih and mass witir prayer in which the SOP is similar to the five times daily prayer in which male and female congregants are allowed. However children aged 11 and below are not allowed. Secondly, for tadarus Al-Quran, khatam Al-Quran and Ramadhan talks in mosques, the SOP is according to the mosque takmir activities with a capacity of 100 percent for mosques or 300 people whichever is lower. Meanwhile qiamulail is allowed with the supervision of mosque officials and the mosque takmir committee.

Source: Radio Television Brunei