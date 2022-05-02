Muslims in Brunei Darussalam will celebrate Hari Raya Aidil Fitri on 2nd May, 2022. This was explained by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs as the Yang Di-Pertua of the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB after a meeting and receiving the consent of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

Also present were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Engineer Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development; Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; And Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doktor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

Earlier, there was a presentation of Al-Quran reading, tahlil and doa arwah, followed by the mass fardhu Maghrib prayer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei