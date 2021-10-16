The Royal Brunei Police Force together with the relevant enforcement agencies continued to increase monitoring during the ‘Operasi Pulih’ conducted on the 14th of October 2021 from 8 last night to 4 in the morning.

Operations focused on the strategic areas, to strengthen control and monitoring. A total of 29 violations, which is 16 offences in Brunei Muara District, 7 offences in Belait District, 2 in Tutong District and 4 offences in Temburong District. The public is urged to be more alert and responsive to the movement control instructions issued by the Government.

Source: Radio Television Brunei