Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous: promoting sustainable innovative solutions for superyachts

Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous

MONACO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Under the aegis of the Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting approach and following the success of its Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous, M3 (Monaco Marina Management), a Monegasque consultancy specialised in eco-marinas, launches the first Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous, with the support of Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Credit Suisse and MB92. This networking event will take place 23-24 March 2023 at Yacht Club de Monaco during Monaco Ocean Week, culminating in the Smart Innovative Yacht Awards. An industry in the throes of transforming, the Luxury Yacht sector is mobilising players who have already begun to make significant steps towards a more sustainable future. To drive the energy transition, this networking event is an opportunity for owners and players in the industry to discover the technical challenges that need to be overcome and facilitate new partnerships, particularly in the circular economy. “It is imperative to involve the entire ecosystem to make it more virtuous by encouraging exchanges and bringing on innovations that can effect major changes to the industry. Today it’s a priority. We started with infrastructures, the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (next one: 24-25 September 2023), and logic dictates that we continue with yachts as the two are inextricably linked,” says Jose Marco Casellini, CEO of M3.

A first online session of networking has been organized by Blumorpho, expert of innovation for a sustainable economy, with the participation of Marc Hervás, Sustainability Coordinator at MB92, world leader for superyacht refits, repairs and maintenance committed to sustainable development and Laurent Perignon, yachting and new technologies consultant. The objective was to introduce to innovation actors (start-ups, scale-ups and companies) the interest and needs in innovation of shipyards throughout the life cycle of a yacht. A second session is scheduled for 12th January 2023 at 5.00pm, with Paris Baloumis, Group Marketing Director of constructor Oceanco.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola – barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 9c6e7545-c5ce-419c-b4ed- 439fa45cb034

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8715542