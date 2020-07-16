As the country is joyously celebrating His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 74th birthday anniversary, citizens and residents are advised to always take precautionary measures. The public is reminded that the country is still in the de-escalation stages and cooperation from all walks of life is important in together curbing the spread of COVID-19. Although this year’s royal birthday is celebrated in moderation, the excitement and anticipation of the residents can be seen with the hoisting of national flags at government and commercial buildings as well the lighting of colourful neon lights.

Apart from the national flags, the government and commercial building are decorated with banners adorned with the words “Daulat Kebawah Duli Tuan Patik.” The banner shows the people’s strong support and unity in making His Majesty’s birthday celebration enlivened and successful. The colourful neon lights and beautiful arches erected at several main roads leading towards the capital are also making the atmosphere more lively and attractive. Festive stalls are also allocated at Jalan Bendahara; Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien and part of Jalan Pretty.

The night scene is awash with the brightness of the colourful neon lights that reflect happiness and cheer. The beautiful atmosphere is the fruition of the people’s deep affection and consolidated efforts in enlivening and glorifying the birthday anniversary of their beloved Monarch.

Source: Radio Television Brunei