The Royal Brunei Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabout of a missing local child.

Mohd Noraliman Sazli Dzil Ikram bin Nora Faizal, aged 12 holds the birth certificate number 0096950-01. Any information on his whereabout can be directed to the Berakas Police Station at 233 5333, hotline 993 or any nearby police station.

Source: Radio Television Brunei