A construction company was issued a compound fine amounting one thousand dollars for violating the Miscellaneous Offences Act 2021, Chapter 30, Section 12, 1 D. The compound fine was issued by the Enforcement Unit, Belait District Office during the daily monitoring in several areas under the control of the Belait District Office.

The company was given 7 days to settle the fine. If in default, the case will be brought to court. The daily monitoring operation aims to ensure the cleanliness of the environment. Individuals or companies who dispose of waste irresponsibly will be taken action against according to the law.

Source: Radio Television Brunei