The Enforcement Unit of the Tutong District Office has issued compound fines to 3 companies for contravening the Miscellaneous Offences Act which was disposing rubbish at public places.

Hajjah Asbah Enterprise; Reena Cafe and Catering Sendirian Berhad, and Fayze Department Store were fined $200 each and were given 7 days to settle the fine or the companies will be brought to court in default.

In this regard, the public, business and premise owners are reminded to always maintain cleanliness especially at the premise compound and public places.

Source: Radio Television Brunei