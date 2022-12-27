A business company was issued a compound fine under the Miscellaneous Offences Act Chapter 30, Section 12, 1 D, for dumping rubbish at a public place. The finding was the result of daily monitoring by the Enforcement Unit, Belait District Office in several areas under the purview of the department.

The company was issued a $500 compound and was given 7 days to settle the fine. If in default, the case can be brought to court. All individuals and corporate bodies are reminded to comply with all the rules and laws in force in the country in order to maintain the cleanliness and the environment by disposing waste materials at the designated areas. For complaints, contact the Enforcement Unit at 3334335 extension 1404 or 1153.

Source: Radio Television Brunei