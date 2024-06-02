Misamis Oriental Witnesses Construction of Theme-Park Inspired Housing Under 4PH Program

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — A new housing development, inspired by a theme park and designed to accommodate over 10,000 families, is currently under construction in Misamis Oriental province, as part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program. The Valley View Township project, located in Barangay Sta. Ana, Tagoloan town, features multiple 12-story buildings with attached commercial spaces.

According to Philippines News Agency, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, who visited the site alongside officials from DHSUD and Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), the project aims to set a precedent for national housing projects in Mindanao. Acuzar highlighted the project’s emphasis on extensive open spaces and common amenities such as parks and playgrounds, underscoring their importance in fostering equality among residents.

The project is being spearheaded by SHFC, with Federico Laxa serving as President and CEO, and overseen by SHFC Vice President for Visayas and Mindanao, Engr. Felman Gilbang. In addition to Valley View Township, Acuzar also inspected another 4PH project in Tagoloan, which began construction last month, marking a significant expansion of housing efforts under the current administration.