​A company was fined two hundred dollars after found guilty under the Minor Offenses Act Chapter 30. In a press release from the Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department, Ministry of Home Affairs stated that Hariza Enterprise found dumping used tires near the banks of the Kampong Limbongan River in front of the connected bridge of Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas, Bandar Seri Begawan. In that case, the company is required to pay the compound within a period of 7 days. Failure to settle the compound, the case will being brought to the court.

Any complaints contact the Talian Darussalam 123 line or email to ‘info@123.gov.bn’ or Municipal Enforcement Division Hotline, Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department, 7291122.

Source: Radio Television Brunei