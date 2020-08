A company was fined $2,000 for violating the Minor Offences Act Chapter 30 which is throwing rubbish at the foothill of Bukit Tempayan Pisang Recreational Park, Kapok.

Sri Anira Restaurant and Catering are given seven days to settle the compound fine. In default the company would be charged in court. Upon conviction, $1,000 will be imposed for the first offence, while $3,000 and imprisonment of not more than three months for subsequent offences.

Source: Radio Television Brunei