A company and ten individuals were issued compound fines for offences under the Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30 Section 12-1 during routine monitoring by the Law Enforcement Division. The Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department, Ministry of Home Affairs in its press release stated that Djan Works Sdn Bhd was charged 500 dollars compound fine while the ten individuals involved were each charged 100 dollars compound fines for dumping garbage in public places such as used building materials, used paint barrels and cans, cigarette butts and so on which are defined as garbage in public places in the area around the Town Centre, Kampung Delima, Kampung Serusop and Batu Satu. The company and individuals are required to pay the compound within 7 days. Failure to settle the compound fines can be brought to court.

The public in particular, construction companies are reminded not to leave piles of construction materials and should ensure waste management affairs on a regular basis. Any complaints and information, can contact the Law Enforcement Division as shown.

Source: Radio Television Brunei