Three individuals were imposed with compound fines for dumping rubbish in public places, under the Minor Offences Act by the Enforcement Division of the Kuala Belait and Seria Municipal Department.

The three individuals were each fined a compound of one hundred dollars for throwing cigarette butts in a public place, behind a hotel in Jalan Bunga Tanjung, Kuala Belait. They were given a period of seven days to settle the fine and in default will be charged in court. In this regard, the Kuala Belait and Seria Municipal Department reminded the public and companies to dispose rubbish at the designated places provided and not to leave any type of rubbish in public places in order to maintain the cleanliness of the environment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei