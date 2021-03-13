Three locals and a foreigner were issued with a 100-dollar compound each for an offence under the Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30 for rubbish dumping at public areas in Gadong and the city centre.

Name Compound fine

Muhammad Soffi bin Alek Jeffri $100.00

Muhamad Al-Kabillah bin Awg Kadil $100.00

Abdul Kadir bin Magani $100.00

Saim bin Dahrim $100.00

The individuals were given 7 days to settle the fine or the case will be brought to court in default. If found guilty, a fine of one thousand dollars will be imposed for the first offence, and a fine of 3 thousand dollars as well as imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 months will be imposed for the second and subsequent offences.

Source: Radio Television Brunei