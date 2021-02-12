The Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation, JASTRe, issued a $500 compound fine to an individual for committing an offence under Section 12(1)(d), Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30, which is dumping rubbish in public place. The offender dumped rubbish on the roadside of Kampung Sungai Paku, Telisai, Tutong District.

The individual was given seven days to settle the fine. Failure to settle the compound fine will be brought to court, which for the first offence can carry a fine of $1,000, while the second and subsequent offences can be fined $3,000 and imprisonment not exceeding three months. In this regard, JASTRe reminded individuals, members of the public or companies to maintain cleanliness and to be responsible in ensuring the environment’s cleanliness.

Source: Radio Television Brunei