Eleven companies and two individual were issued with compound fines for offenses under The Minor Offences Act Chapter 30 Section 12(1) by the Brunei Muara District Office’s Licensing and Enforcement Section during January 2021 as a result of monitoring and operations carried out. Brunei Muara District Office’s Licensing and Enforcement Section in a press release stated offenses found such as dumping and piling up business and domestic rubbish in public places as well as piling up scrap metal, wood and glass fragments in non-dumping areas without permission valid.

Syarikat Tuah Ria Bersama, AGG Sendrian Berhad, Syarikat Norlah dan Anak-Anak, Hauson Sendrian Berhad, C & F Engineering Sendrian Berhad, I-Con Sendrian Berhad, Syarikat Thon Khamliyphan Sendrian Berhad and Joenald Sendin Pagayunan were fine 500 dollars each. Meanwhile, Musoffa Enterprise, Syarikat Mahyus, JBR Coolever Sendrian Berhad dan Hufainaiz Company Sendrian Berhad each issued fines $200 while Lau Buong Soon was fines with $100 compound.

In this regard, the public is advised to always maintain the cleanliness of the environment, especially in the area of business premises and also public areas by not throwing, piling or leaving any kind of garbage in places that are prohibited. The offence can be fined under the act and if found guilty can be fined not exceeding $1,000 for the first offence and a fine of $3,000 for subsequent offences and imprisonment of not more than 3 months. Any complaints, inform Brunei Muara District Office’s Licensing and Enforcement Section at 2381581.

Source: Radio Television Brunei