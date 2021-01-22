Two individuals were issued with a 100-dollar compound fine each for offence under the Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30.

Shobhana Devi Vijayan and Muhiyudden Sarin Salim Eralamat were found guilty of disposing cigarette butt at a public are in Kuala Belait, and were given 7 days to settle the fine or face charges at court. If found guilty, a fine of one thousand dollars will be imposed for the first offence, and a 3 thousand-dollar fine and imprisonment not exceeding 3 months will be imposed for the second and subsequent offences.

For any complaint, contact the Kuala Belait and Seria Municipal Board at 8896108.

Source: Radio Television Brunei