The Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, this morning held a Reading of Surah Yaasiin and Tahlil ceremony for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘ Azim. The function took place at Ash Shaliheen Mosque, Prime Minister’s Office Complex.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. The reading of Surah Yaasiin was led by Awang Haji Mohammad Izzat Izzuddin bin Begawan Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Haji Emran, head imam of Ash Shaliheen Mosque. The charitable function was one of the ministry’s activities during Ramadhan aimed at further glorifying the blessed month as well as seek blessings from Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

Source: Radio Television Brunei