Ministry of Health Hosts Workshop on Capacity Building for Health Professionals

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Health is organising a two-day workshop focusing on key areas of capacity building. It was held at a hotel in the capital.



According to Radio Television Brunei, 70 health professionals, including Allied Health Professionals, Doctors, and Nurses, are participating in the workshop. The event, titled “Empowering Brunei Darussalam’s Health Future: Showcasing and Promoting the Value and Impact of Health Professions Through an Evidence-Based Approach,” aims to enhance technical skills, particularly in evidence-based practice, as well as explore more effective communication delivery strategies.

