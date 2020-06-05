The Minister of Health explained that the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the situation of the outbreak at the national as well as regional and global levels and carry out ongoing risk assessments to consider further mitigation measures. If the outbreak situation becomes alarming yet again, the Ministry of Health will not hesitate to tighten the social distancing measures that need to be taken to control the outbreak.

Yang Berhormat said that as one of the measures to enhance surveillance on the COVID-19 infection in the country, the Ministry of Health will extend the screening of SARS-CoV-2 laboratory test among the frontliners and officers on duty at child care centres, preschools and senior citizen care centres. The Ministry of Health will inform the public on any changes, if necessary from time to time. Following the information on BruHealth App, to date, some 272,190 people have registered as the application users. Meanwhile, 5,330 companies and premises have also registered. The Ministry of Health also informed the public that the Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Association will collaborate with the Ministry of Health in providing help desk to facilitate the public in using the BruHealth App. Help desk will be placed at the Rimba Point Shopping Complex Mall and will be opened from 12th of June 2020, which is every Friday to Sunday from 9 in the morning to 9 in the evening as well as at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah complex on every Sunday from 10 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei