Ministry Of Education’s Dialogue Session

2022 witnesses exploration and paving the way towards new possibilities in teaching and learning in the new normal. The Permanent Secretary for Core Education at the Ministry of Education stated the matter at the Dialogue session between Heads of Departments at the Ministry of Education with School Leaders in conjunction with the 5th School Leaders Convention yesterday morning.

In her speech, Doctor Shamsiah Zuraini Kanchanawati binti Haji Tajuddin also shared several structural and functional foci that have become a priority since the convention, including emphasising on the establishment of digital citizenship for educators and students to use technology conscientiously and helping students succeed in a digital world.

The session continued with a talk on leadership in Islam titled Islamic Leadership through Prophetic Model. The two-day dialogue was attended by more than 300 leaders of primary and secondary schools as well as sixth form centres from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Religious Affairs with the theme ‘Quality Leaders, Quality Education’.

In the afternoon, the workshop session discussed the topic ‘Learning Assessment Framework’. At the workshop, school leaders were involved in several activities to discuss and contribute perspectives to form useful and effective school assessment guidelines.

