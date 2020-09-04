In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus in schools, the Ministry of Education will provide public schools with face masks, non-contact infrared thermometers, disinfection barriers and surface disinfectants, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Ministry of Education, the distribution has started and for the new school year, all public schools will be equipped with the above-mentioned sanitary facilities.

The Ministry notes its one of the most important tasks is to provide students with educational resources.

Public schools in Georgia will start a new school year on September 15.

