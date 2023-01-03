Although the COVID-19 situation in the country is under control, the Ministry of Education is always concerned on the well-being, cleanliness and safety of the school community to ensure the smooth running of the learning session. Doing ART at home periodically is encouraged, and the use of face mask in not mandatory. However, wearing face mask is a must for those attending school with symptoms of infection. Meanwhile, students voiced their determination to further improve their studies performance for the 2023 academic year.

Source: Radio Television Brunei