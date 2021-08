The Ministry of Defence Services has informed that the Revenue Collection counter at the Directorate of Finance and Acquisition, Bolkiah Garrison are now temporarily closed until a date to be announced later.

For any inquiries for the payment of Tender Fees, Calibration Services, Rentals, and so on contact the line as follow.

Contact:

Telephone: 238 6614

E-mail: ‘dfa.revenue@mindef.gov.bn’

Source: Radio Television Brunei