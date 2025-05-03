Ministry Launches Al-Qur’an Skills Programme for Youth



Bandar Seri Begawan: In an effort to further improve the standards and quality of the National Musabaqah Tilawatil Quran for Youth, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, through the Youth and Sports Department, organised an Al-Qur’an Skills Programme. The programme focuses on learning Al-Qur’an recitation which aims to prepare young qari and qariah to compete at the best and quality level.





According to Radio Television Brunei, 80 participants involved in the National Musabaqah Tilawatil Quran for Youth are taking part in the intensive training under the special guidance of experts in the field. The programme, held until the 4th of May 2025, emphasizes important aspects in the taranum Al-Qur’an, including intonation, voice, fluency, and Tajwid.

