Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, will travel tomorrow, Monday, February 7, 2022 to London, where he is expected to have talks with British Minister of State for Europe, Chris Heaton – Harris.

Talks are expected to focus on bilateral cooperation following the signing of the relevant Memorandum last October, on the Cyprus issue as well as on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans and Eastern Europe.

During his stay in the British capital, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will also hold meetings with the Ambassadors of the Bahamas and Brunei to the United Kingdom, concurrent accreditation to Greece.

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will travel to Rome, where he will meet with the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, David Beasley.

In addition, he is expected to have meetings with the Ambassadors of a number of African and Latin American countries to Italy, concurrent accreditation to our country.

In particular, the Minister of Foreign Affairs is expected to meet with the Ambassadors of the following countries: Angola, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Republic of Guinea, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Burkina Faso, Niger, Uganda, Senegal, Somalia, Tanzania, Haiti, Bolivia, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Honduras and Paraguay.

Finally, the Minister of Foreign Affairs is expected to meet with the Ambassadors of Oman, Uzbekistan and Yemen, who have concurrent accreditation to Greece.

Source: Minister of Foreign Affairs