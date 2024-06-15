Millions of Muslims Embark on Annual Hajj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

MECCA — Over two million Muslims from around the globe commenced their annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Friday. The pilgrims began their journey at the Grand Mosque and are set to reach Mina, a key site in the Hajj rituals located northeast of Mecca.

According to Philippines News Agency, The Saudi News Agency reported that Saudi Arabia has made significant preparations to ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims, including the establishment of four hospitals and multiple facilities to combat heat-related illnesses. New residential towers in Mina, designed to accommodate over 30,000 pilgrims, reflect the modernity and spiritual significance of the area.

Moreover, in a humanitarian gesture, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has expanded an initiative to include 1,000 additional family members of Palestinians affected by conflicts in Gaza, bringing the total to 2,000 Palestinian pilgrims hosted this year under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program.

The Hajj, a central pillar of Islam, involves several rituals that are performed to affirm the faith of Muslims and reenact the historical and spiritual trials of the Prophet Abraham and his family.