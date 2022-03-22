Tizeti and Microsoft Partner to Deliver High Speed Internet in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its commitment to empowering more Nigerians, stimulating economic activities, and widening the broadband envelope in Africa with affordable broadband connectivity, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider, Tizeti, has partnered with Microsoft Corp. to roll out high-speed Airband internet infrastructure in Oyo State.

With forty percent broadband penetration in December 2021, millions of Nigerians are still excluded from the global digital economy. Through the Microsoft Airband Initiative, Tizeti and Microsoft will leverage its low-cost wireless technologies to make it easier and cheaper for people, especially those in underserved communities, to access the internet and get connected to the digital economy. The Airband initiative supports Microsoft’s and Tizeti’s shared goal of connecting more people to the internet in a cost-efficient way, starting with Oyo State.

Speaking on the partnership, Tizeti’s Chief Executive Officer of Tizeti, Kendall Ananyi, said that Microsoft Airband collaboration will complement Tizeti’s existing initiative in Oyo State and lay a foundation for a robust and thriving digital ecosystem for the large population of vibrant, young people in Oyo State. “We are happy to work with Microsoft on the Airband Initiative as it extends our mission of bringing affordable and reliable internet to more Nigerians outside the digital envelope,” Ananyi said.

Tizeti recently launched its fixed wireless network in Oyo State, South-West Nigeria, to provide significant opportunities for cities in Oyo State, that have not had sufficient broadband infrastructure and to improve the state’s competitiveness with high-speed, and unlimited, yet affordable broadband internet from Tizeti.

“Communities need reliable, affordable internet access in our increasingly digital world,” said Microsoft Airband General Manager, Vickie Robinson. “That’s why Microsoft is working with providers like Tizeti to connect the unconnected, expand opportunity, and close the global digital divide.”

Microsoft’s Airband Initiative is focused on advancing digital equity—access to affordable internet, affordable devices, and digital skills—as a platform for empowerment and digital transformation across the world.

For many countries in Africa, there is still a huge digital divide. This boundary between connected and unconnected translates into clear consequences for employment, education, family and social life, and access to information. Partnerships such as this play a significant role in addressing the digital infrastructure deficits in emerging economies, leveraging innovative technology and capabilities, to improve development outcomes for millions of people.

About Tizeti

Tizeti is a fast-growing Wireless Internet service provider in Lagos, Nigeria, delivering high-speed unlimited Wi-Fi Internet access to residential and business customers using wide-area Wi-Fi. Its services are available in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Rivers States. It is also expanding rapidly to other African countries, with successful launches in Accra and Tema, Ghana.

About Microsoft Airband

Microsoft’s Airband Initiative advances digital equity—access to affordable internet, affordable devices, and digital skills—as a platform for empowerment and digital transformation across the world. To learn more visit www.microsoft.com/en-us/ corporate-responsibility/ airband

