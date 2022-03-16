Amber Group’s Co-Founder & CEO Receives “Top 100 Innovation CEO of 2022 Award”.

Michael Wu, co-founder and CEO of Amber Group

LONDON, England, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michael Wu is co-founder and CEO of Amber Group, a leading global digital asset company. Prior to founding Amber Group, Michael was a quantitative analyst at Goldman Sachs, a macro trader at Morgan Stanley, and a portfolio manager at a billion-dollar hedge fund. Michael is a member of Mensa International and a 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia honoree.

Founded in 2017, Amber Group is a leading global digital asset company operating globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Amber Group provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, trading, and spending. Its 24/7 trading desk serves over a thousand institutional clients globally while the integrated digital asset platform WhaleFin serves the individual investors via mobile and desktop applications.

To date, Amber Group has raised a total of $328 million in funding from world-class investors including Temasek, Sequoia Capital, Paradigm, Tiger Global Management, Dragonfly Capital, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures and Blockchain.com. Amber Group’s Series B + funding round of $200M valued the company at $3B.

In recognition of Amber Group’s advancement of the digital assets management industry, World Biz Magazine has awarded Michael Wu a position within the Top 15 of the global list of 100 distinguished honorees.

Michael Wu was also interviewed in World Biz Magazine where he shared insights into Amber Group’s mission and factors driving the company’s phenomenal growth. Read the interview.

“At Amber Group, we want to help create a future where digital assets empower people with opportunity and agency. This is at the heart of our mission. The road ahead is still long but we are honoured to be selected as a winner of this award,” said Michael Wu, co-founder and CEO of Amber Group.

World Biz Magazine’s Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. Every year over 40,000 leaders are shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners are selected.

Mike Walters, Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine: “We are pleased to announce Michael Wu as a recipient of the Award. To be highlighted within the Top 15 of the 100 winners is a testament to the pivotal role of Amber Group under Michael’s leadership in shaping the future of the crypto industry. Aside from its innovative technologies and exciting growth, the company is uniquely focused on transforming the financial ecosystem to be one that is more progressive, inclusive, transparent and sustainable.”

About World Biz Magazine

World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite business journal with a readership spanning 32 countries, WBM focuses on leadership, innovation, investment and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.com

Contact WBM at: awards@worldbizmagazine.com

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a leading digital asset company operating globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading, servicing over 1,000 institutional clients and a growing number of individual investors worldwide. For more information about Amber Group, please visit www.ambergroup.io

