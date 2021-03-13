The Messengers of Peace Programme promotes peace, harmony, brotherhood, environmental sustainability, overcoming social problems and others. Such initiative is launched by the World Organization of the Scout Movement for scouts throughout the world. In this regard, the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association through the Coordinator of the Messengers of Peace Brunei Programme organised the Messengers of Peace briefing to highlight and disseminate the programme among scout members.

At the briefing, Haji Awang Badar Bin Haji Awang Ali, Chief Commissioner of the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association presented the Messengers of Peace badge to 24 recipients of the green Messengers of Peace scarf and 3 recipients of the blue Messengers of Peace scarf. Over 50 participants comprising association members attended the briefing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei