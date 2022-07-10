His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send a message of condolences to His Excellency Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan on the recent passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In his message, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and the people of Brunei Darussalam joins Japan in mourning the loss of a dedicated and respected leader.

In ending the message, His Majesty conveyed that the Government and people of Brunei Darussalam offer their most heartfelt condolences to His Majesty the Emperor, the Government and people of Japan, particularly to the bereaved family of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Source: Radio Television Brunei