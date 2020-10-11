​The COVID-19 pandemic that has affected logistics and delivery chain due to the closure of borders and flight disruptions, have justified the importance of postal services in delivering more than mail. In light of the pandemic, the Universal Postal Union, UPU has taken the opportunity to use the theme “More Than Mail” to showcase the bravery and dedication of millions of postal employees around the world in facing the challenges of the global pandemic. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications underlined the matter in a message in conjunction with 146th World Post Day.

Yang Berhormat further explained that during this unprecedented situation, postal employees are amongst the front liners in processing, distributing and delivering important items to the intended recipients. Postal employees play an important role in ensuring services resume as normal, not only for the usual mailing items but also for the delivery of highly demanded essential items such as medication, personal protection equipment and other related requirements in light of the pandemic. In April 2020, the Postal Services Department embarked on door-to-door deliveries with the collaboration of e-commerce platforms such as ‘e-KadaiBrunei.com’ and ‘Weelago.com’. The growth of e-commerce platforms especially during COVID-19 proves to be a solution in the midst of restrictive measures with delivery service providers playing an important role in the delivery chain to the customers.

Aspiring towards the vision of becoming a Smart Nation, Yang Berhormat said the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications highly hopes for a truly reliable, resilient and innovative postal services that will continue to be one of the key enablers for other economic sectors and activities in the country. The theme ‘More than mail’ correctly reflects the role of postal services providers today. In line with the World Postal Strategy 2017 – 2020 of the UPU that emphasises on Innovation, Integration and Inclusion, the theme aims to address universal access in the postal services sector.

Source: Radio Television Brunei