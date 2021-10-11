Capability and passion to continue exploring new methods are necessary in postal services. As a sector that is challenged by digital advancement, the postal services should also wisely create and implement strategies to benefit from digital advancement opportunities. This includes being more attentive towards needs and issues experienced by consumers who rely on postal services for their task continuity. The Minister of Transport and Infocommunications explained stated the matter in a message in conjunction with the World Post Day, celebrated on every 9th of October. This year’s theme is ‘Innovate to Recover’.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Awang Haji Mohammad Yusof said that e-commerce activities and online purchases have significantly increased especially since the COVID-19 outbreak. The Postal Services Department also recorded a rise in packages received from overseas.

Taking the increase into account, couriers and postal service providers need to adapt and prepare themselves to manage the number of packages. This includes conducting contactless delivery to ensure the safety of postal service staff and customers. A more innovative and customer-centric approach is vital to ensure service continuity according to the process, guideline and the Standard Operating Procedures that are updated based on the current needs.

To support the rising demand for item delivery, the Postal Services Department is cooperating as a logistic partner for online purchases with e-commerce platforms such as eKadaiBrunei. The main aim is to facilitate the public to procure their daily necessities. Apart from that, Pos Laju also provide support towards online services by the government such as renewal of driving and vehicle licences.

Source: Radio Television Brunei