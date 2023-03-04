Message in Conjunction with World Obesity Day

The Non-Communicable Disease Survey 2016 found that the rate of obesity among adults is among the highest in the region, in which nearly 3 out of 10 adults are found to be obese. The health screening conducted by the School Health Services, Ministry of Health also found that the rate of obesity among students in Year 1, 4 and 7 in the last 10 years was between 17 to 19 per cent. In message in conjunction with the World Obesity Day, the Minister of Health emphasised that if obesity is not curbed from an early stage, the trend will continue to increase and obese children will grow up into obese adults with related health problems.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar also stated that there are several risk factors that cause obesity to occur throughout life, including not practicing breastfeeding; and children's nutritional practices influenced by the environment. Apart from that, obesity can also be caused by mental health problems such as depression or the use of certain drugs such as steroids. In this regard, the individual and their family's actions and integrated approach are needed in together address and prevent the rise in obesity rate in the country.

The policy known as Brunei Darussalam's Child Friendly Food and Beverage Marketing Code, is one of the efforts of the Ministry of Health to address and prevent the problem of obesity in the country, especially among children. Thus, the food and beverage industry has an important role in influencing consumer behaviour and choice by providing healthier alternatives that are affordable for all.

For individuals who wish to make changes to reduce obesity or want to be healthier, seek advice from nearby Health Centres. The Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam through the Ministry of Health provides Obesity Clinic services for adults at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital through referrals from nearby Health Centres. This year carries the theme, 'Changing Perspective: Let's Talk About Obesity'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei