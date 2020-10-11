​Brunei Darussalam has mental health services that are easily accessible for the society, however, the feeling of shame and fear of discrimination often hinder individuals from seeking much needed help. The Minister of Health underlined the matter in a message in conjunction with World Mental Health Day. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohamad Isham bin Haji Jaafar in the message also shared that the electronic health record system namely BruHIMS that is used in each government clinic and hospital has recorded over 3 thousand cases of Mood Disorder such as depression and Bipolar Disorder among residents in the country. The statistics revealed a high level usage of mental health services among the people in the country.

Hence, the Minister of Health urged the public to take the opportunity to join in activities and support mental health awareness. Increase discussion among the society on mental health can strengthen mental health awareness and support in Brunei Darussalam. According to Yang Berhormat, this is because mental health is everyone’s responsibility, not just the Ministry of Health.

The Minister of Health further explained that one of the best investment for mental health is by improving understanding and awareness on mental health. Better understanding on issues and mental health disease can generate a culture that gives positive support and empathy, a better involvement and collaboration with mental health sources that have been provided by the Ministry of Health.

This year’s celebration carried the theme Mental Health for All. Greater Investment – Greater Success. In conjunction with the celebration, the Ministry of Health, with the cooperation from private sector partners and contribution from the society, organised several events such as mental health exhibition, forum and virtual run, organised by the Board of Visitors for Psychiatric Services and Psychiatric Services at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. Also included in the celebration was the opening of the new daily Rehabilitation Psychiatric Centre contributed by Board of Visitors for Psychiatric Services at the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital, Kuala Belait.

Source: Radio Television Brunei