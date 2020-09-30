​Cardiovascular disease is the second leading cause of death in Brunei Darussalam after cancer, accounting to nearly 25 per cent of deaths in 2019. What is more concerning is the increase of cardiovascular disease among younger people. This was among the content of a message by the Minister of Health in conjunction with the World Heart Day 2020.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar stated that cardiovascular disease including stroke is the main cause of death throughout the world. It is estimated that 17.9 million deaths annually or 31 per cent of deaths is due to cardiovascular disease. According to the Minister of Health, in 2019, cardiovascular disease has caused approximately 26 per cent of premature deaths or death before the age of 70 years old in the country.

Apart from that, total procedures related to cardiovascular disease also rose. Gleneagles JPMC recorded an increase in cardiac procedures as well as heart related surgeries from 138 cases in 2013 to 183 in 2018.

Risk factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease include tobacco consumption; unhealthy eating habits; and sedentary lifestyle. All of these can be prevented by making changes towards a healthy lifestyle. Meanwhile, other risk factors such as obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes can also be prevented or treated, if detected early.

The World Heart Day is celebrated on every 20th of September. This year’s theme was ‘Use Heart to beat Cardiovascular Disease’, which urged the public to understand what needs to be done for heart health. Aside that, every individual needs to be a good example to others, and they also have an important role in assisting high risk groups including senior citizens and those having chronic diseases, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In conjunction with the World Heart Day and upcoming world health awareness days, the Ministry of Health will organise non-communicable diseases awareness campaign for 3 months starting this October. The campaigns aim to raise the public’s awareness and knowledge on non-communicable diseases. In this regard, the Minister of Health called for the public to play a role in contributing towards the positive changes in people’s life.

Source: Radio Television Brunei