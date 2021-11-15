1 of out 10 adults have diabetes in 2021. According to the International Diabetes Federation, it is estimated that 537 millions of adults throughout the world have diabetes, and this figure is expected to increase to 643 million by 2030. The Minister of Health in a message in conjunction with the World Diabetes Day underlined that diabetes caused 6.7 million deaths in 2021, one death for every 5 seconds throughout the world.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar explained that diabetes is the third leading cause of death in the country after cardiovascular disease and cancer. Early detection and treatment for diabetes are vital to reduce the risk of organ damage due to hyperglycemia. Ongoing efforts have been implemented by the Ministry of Health prior to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate early detection for diabetes through the National Health Screening Programme and the Workplace and Health programme.

The current second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic poses many challenges, with the majority of healthcare efforts and sources mainly focused on curbing the pandemic. As a result, regular healthcare services for diabetes are also limited and significantly reduced. However, the Ministry of Health strives to ensure that diabetics still have access to medicines, doctors, nurses and dietitians through online consultation. Face to face appointments are reduced but still provided if necessary.

According to data from the National Isolation Centre, 44 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 involve diabetics, 1 out of every 2 deaths. Hence, diabetics are advised to consistently take their medicine, maintain a healthy weight, maintain a healthy diet and strive to do physical activities safely. As diabetics have higher risk of COVID-19 infection, they are advised to complete the COVID-19 vaccination. The theme for this year’s World Diabetes Day was ‘Access to Diabetes Care’ which was significantly relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Radio Television Brunei