​The Blood Donation Centre, Ministry of Health recorded an increase of blood collection by 3.55 per cent or 16,250 in 2019 from 13,501 blood donors, including 2,120 newly registered donors. Brunei Darussalam also achieved the goal recommended by the World Health Organization, WHO which recommended that 1 to 3 per cent of the population donate blood to meet a country’s needs. The figure remains consistent since 2014. This was shared by the Minister of Health in a message in conjunction with the World Blood Donor Day 2020.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar explained that each year, millions of lives throughout the world were saved throughout blood transfusion and product. In Brunei Darussalam, there are patients in various conditions who require blood transfusion and products every day; whether immediately or continuously; in normal or emergency circumstances such as accident, trauma and disaster. In the country, blood donation campaigns and activities remain as regular practices to help increase the country’s blood stock though coordinated mobile blood donation campaigns at all districts, a result of cooperation between the Blood Donation Centre and government agencies, the private sector and non-government organisations.

To ensure the goal is constantly met, the Blood Donation Centre will continue to be active and encourages voluntary blood donation campaigns to empower and expand such activities to attract more blood donors. Aside that, the Blood Donation Centre of the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital and Blood Banks at all districts will continue to provide access to safe blood and blood products for patients in adequate quantity. This is one of the vital components to ensure the efficacy of the country’s health system. The Ministry of Health also urged blood donors and the public who have the potential to donate blood to do so at the Blood Donation Centre.

This year, the World Blood Donor Day that is celebrated on every 14th of June carried the theme Safe Blood Saves Lives and with the slogan Give Blood and Make the World a Healthier Place. The theme and slogan focus on blood donation that can improve the health and well-being of the people in the society. For more information on the Blood Donation Centre’s activities, follow their Facebook page ‘Bloodbankripas.Brunei’ or their Instragram or Twitter ‘@bloodbank_ripas’. To book a slot for blood donation at the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, visit the website at link ‘tr.ee/bdcripas’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei