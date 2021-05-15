Family institution is the foundation of a society which contributes towards the development of the country, while technology plays an important role in improving the quality of life of society. According to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, this was clearly seen during the COVID-19 pandemic which demonstrated the importance of digital technology for employment, education and communication.

Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin stated the matter in a message in conjunction with the International Day of Families 2021. Yang Berhormat underlined that in Brunei Darussalam, policies and initiatives undertaken by the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam to take advantage of new technology in everyday life has helped facilitate daily family care; facilitating employment and income sources for families; and ensuring the continuity of children’s education at home.

Despite bringing benefits to the well-being of families, new technology may also cause effects on the family institution. Hence, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports said to ensure family institutions remain strong and resilient in overcoming any challenges, efforts must be increased to create a society that is united, sustainable and protected from all forms of social ills, in addition to fostering a community which is caring and compassionate. This is in line with the second goal of Wawasan Brunei 2035 which is to create a resilient and cohesive society where social harmony itself is through community unity. This year’s celebration carried the theme ‘Families and New Technologies’, which aimed to raise awareness on the role of digital technologies in the social development and well-being of all.

Source: Radio Television Brunei