​His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah, says the role of ASEAN has been vital to collectively overcome challenges, ranging from the global financial crisis to climate change and natural disasters. Today, ASEAN’s experience and preparedness has helped ASEAN to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. In the titah, His Majesty says as ASEAN celebrates its 53rd year, ASEAN Member States have a timely opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the Association and celebrate the progress that the region has accomplished. His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam made the titah in conjunction with ASEAN Day, celebrated every 8th of August.

His Majesty in his titah says ASEAN has built a community that has experienced economic development, social progress and important advancements, such as in education and healthcare, that raised the standard of living for people in the region.

According to the monarch, over the years, the role of ASEAN has been vital to collectively overcome challenges, ranging from the global financial crisis to climate change and natural disasters. Today, ASEAN’s experience and preparedness has helped to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. The Monarch adds that ASEAN is determined to contain the spread of the virus as well as to swiftly and comprehensively address the socio-economic impacts on member countries.

In this regard, His Majesty says focus has been placed on an expeditious recovery, which will build the region back stronger than ever, by ensuring resilience to any future uncertainties that may arise. In doing so, ASEAN is also enhancing cooperation with existing partners as well as seeking out new partnership for long-term peace, stability and prosperity in Southeast Asia and beyond.

In the titah, His Majesty highlights that as ASEAN undertakes all these important tasks, Brunei Darussalam fully supports Viet Nam and its work as ASEAN Chairman in 2020 under the theme ‘Cohesive and Responsive’, and will continue to work with Viet Nam as well as with other ASEAN Member States towards achieving our common goals for the benefit of all the peoples.

His Majesty states that ASEAN’s resolve to stand united and work together to help the people during times of need reflects an enduring special bond between ASEAN Member States. Hence, the Monarch in the titah expresses confidence that ASEAN will collectively overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and emerge a more caring, resilient and prosperous community. In ending the message, His Majesty wishes for a very happy ASEAN Day and the continued hope for a bright future for ASEAN and its people.

Source: Radio Television Brunei