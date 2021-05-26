The younger generation has the opportunity to share the results of their historical studies and introduce them with a comprehensive historical study through the 'Menyuluh Sejarah Brunei' 2021 programme. The programme was organised by the Brunei History Centre through the Borneo Research Centre Section in collaboration with the Brunei History Association, PESEBAR.

The programme started with the tabling of a premier paper titled "Peranan Generasi Muda dalam Penghayatan Sejarah" presented by Associate Professor Doctor Haji Awang Asbol bin Haji Mail, History and International Studies Programme, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences as well as Brunei Studies Academy, Universiti Brunei Darussalam. Among others, he shared about the importance of youths to know and study the history of the country in together realising Wawasan Brunei 2035.

Meanwhile, Dayang Nur Lileeyani binti Mohammad Ramle, an undergraduate of Universiti Brunei Darussalam presented a working paper titled "Institusi Penghulu Mukim dan Ketua Kampung Bagi Daerah Tutong Era Pentadbiran Residen British 1906-1959 dan Era Pendudukan Tentera Jepun 1941-1945". The role of penghulu mukim and village heads as a community mobilisation body that is a catalyst for grassroots leadership in national development was also touched. Also present were members of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei