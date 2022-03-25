In conjunction with this year’s International Women’s Day, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through Community Development Department, JAPEM, and Feed Project, held a workshop titled ‘Menyokong Minat Isteriku’.

The virtual workshop focused on women’s experiences in venturing into the field of arts and entrepreneurship. Among the main objectives of the workshop, to develop the potential of women in the field of art and entrepreneurship while inspiring women to venture into their respective interests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei