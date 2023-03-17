The Mental Health Exhibition 2023 in conjunction with Mental Health Regional Seminar 2023 is held, starting on 17th March until 19th March, at International Convention Centre in Berakas.

20 exhibition booths are provided involving participation from ministries and agencies. The exhibition is open to the public from 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon, except on Friday, it will be closed from 12 noon and resumed at 2 in the afternoon. On Saturday, it will be open at 12 noon. Blood donation campaign and medical check-up will be held on 18th March, from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei